The Galt Police Officers Association (GPOA) and the Galt Police Department Civilians Association (GPDCA) announced in a press release their endorsement of Shawn Farmer, Rich Lozano and Paul Sandhu for Galt City Council.
The Galt Herald and the Galt District Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to an evening with the candidates, this Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 3 and 4, at the Galt High School Auditorium, 145 N. Lincoln Way. This is the only opportunity to hear from all of the candidates in each rac…
Coffee Shop Bakery hosted the inaugural Coffee & Cars for Cops event last Saturday. Approximately 50 cars lined C and Fourth streets as guests enjoyed coffee and baked goods from the Old Town coffee house. C Street Deli joined the fun, offering barbecued sausages for sale for lunch.
Abiding by Proposition 9, the Political Reform Act, candidates are required to submit a detailed disclosure of all monies raised and spent during a campaign cycle.
Mathew Pratton is as homegrown as you can get. Both his parents and his wife’s parents were all Galt High School graduates. He met and dated his now wife of 24 years, the former Tammy Dozier, while attending Galt High. The couple has one grown daughter, Leia, a son-in-law and two grandchildr…
Galt native and Liberty Ranch alum Garrett Willmon is the Northwest Conference Defensive Student-Athlete of the Week after making 13 tackles last week.
The Galt Warriors’ win streak was brought to a halt on the football field on Sept. 28 when they traveled to Placerville and lost 47-7 to El Dorado to start the Sierra Valley Conference season.
The Liberty Ranch Hawks’ volleyball program had its league record evened at 2-2 after a game at El Dorado High School on Sept. 26, in which the Cougars won 3-1.
With five of its runners finishing in the top 11 places in the varsity boys race, the Liberty Ranch Hawks won the second Sierra Valley Conference meet of the cross country season and are tied with El Dorado headed into the SVC Finals, which take place Oct. 24.
Twenty-two points in the second quarter helped catapult Bradshaw Christian past Liberty Ranch in the league opener for both teams and another 21 points in the final quarter resulted in a resounding win for the Pride, who won 50-22 in Galt on Sept. 28.
Galt High School alumni will be celebrating their all class reunion this Saturday, Oct. 6 with a dinner at the Littleton Community Center.
Over the course of one’s life, those that have enjoyed living in a small town like Galt return and visit friends that were made in the past. In the upper left corner of the photo is former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Max Baer. Born Maximilian Adelbert Baer on Feb. 11, 1909, Max and his famil…
Oct. 2, 1958
